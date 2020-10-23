Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.44 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSAC stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

