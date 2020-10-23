AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASIX opened at $15.51 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

