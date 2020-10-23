L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.15-11.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.15-11.55 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LHX opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.79. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

