Portland General Electric (POR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.20-2.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.20-2.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.