Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.