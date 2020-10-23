Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $599.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

