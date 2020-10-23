Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $599.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Earnings History for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Phillips 66 and Sunoco
Contrasting Phillips 66 and Sunoco
Analyzing Siemens Aktiengesellschaft & Otis Worldwide
Analyzing Siemens Aktiengesellschaft & Otis Worldwide
Cheniere Energy Partners vs. ENAGAS S A/ADR Head to Head Comparison
Cheniere Energy Partners vs. ENAGAS S A/ADR Head to Head Comparison
Bluegreen Vacations and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Bluegreen Vacations and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Head-To-Head Analysis: Mastech Digital vs. The Competition
Head-To-Head Analysis: Mastech Digital vs. The Competition
Contrasting Heritage Global & Its Peers
Contrasting Heritage Global & Its Peers


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report