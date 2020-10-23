Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

