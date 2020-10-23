Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTS stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

