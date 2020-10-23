Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

