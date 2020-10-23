Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

