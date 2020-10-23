Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.75-4.95 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BofA Securities downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

