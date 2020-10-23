O2Micro International (OIIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect O2Micro International to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. O2Micro International has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of 623.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.