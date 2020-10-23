Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PFS opened at $13.83 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Provident Financial Services Company Profile
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
