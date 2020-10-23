Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFS opened at $13.83 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.