Slate Office REIT (SOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Slate Office REIT to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$44.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

