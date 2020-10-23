Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUNS. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Senior Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of SUNS opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other Solar Senior Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

