Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

