Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $31.00.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 33.47%.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.