Karim Bitar Sells 529,782 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total value of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 184.09 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.29. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

CTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.36 ($2.74).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

