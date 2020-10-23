Karim Bitar Sells 529,782 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total value of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).
Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 184.09 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.29. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
