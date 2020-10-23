Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00. The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 211785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million and a PE ratio of -91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.0386207 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

