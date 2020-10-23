Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares fell 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $195.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $80.06 and last traded at $80.55. 824,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 381,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

