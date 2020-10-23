Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $488.25 and last traded at $489.05. 17,359,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 7,541,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $525.42.

The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.37.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Solar Senior Capital Upgraded at TheStreet
Solar Senior Capital Upgraded at TheStreet
Timberland Bancorp Lifted to B- at TheStreet
Timberland Bancorp Lifted to B- at TheStreet
Karim Bitar Sells 529,782 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC Stock
Karim Bitar Sells 529,782 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC Stock
Vitalhub Corp. Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Vitalhub Corp. Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade
Netflix Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings
Netflix Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report