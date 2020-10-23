Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $488.25 and last traded at $489.05. 17,359,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 7,541,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $525.42.

The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.37.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

