Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Up 13.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) were up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 323,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 437,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Specifically, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Solar Senior Capital Upgraded at TheStreet
Solar Senior Capital Upgraded at TheStreet
Timberland Bancorp Lifted to B- at TheStreet
Timberland Bancorp Lifted to B- at TheStreet
Karim Bitar Sells 529,782 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC Stock
Karim Bitar Sells 529,782 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC Stock
Vitalhub Corp. Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Vitalhub Corp. Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade
Netflix Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings
Netflix Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report