Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Up 13.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) were up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 323,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 437,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Specifically, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

