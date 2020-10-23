Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Trading Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.40. Approximately 4,269,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,858,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

