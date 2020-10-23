Comparing China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) & Boxlight (NYSE:BOXL)

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

China Distance Education has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 4.12, suggesting that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.2% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Distance Education and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 255.56%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than China Distance Education.

Profitability

This table compares China Distance Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education 9.09% 16.14% 4.98% Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Distance Education and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education $211.82 million 1.38 $21.25 million $0.63 13.89 Boxlight $33.03 million 2.31 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.70

China Distance Education has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Distance Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Distance Education beats Boxlight on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the legal professional qualification examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and accounting practical skills training courses for college students and working professionals. As of September 30, 2019, it operated 43 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. The company also operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. In addition, it provides business start-up training services to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting, tax, healthcare, and legal professional training services; courseware production and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, healthcare, engineering and construction, and legal courses through an app, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

