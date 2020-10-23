Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) & GreenTree Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:GHG) Head to Head Contrast

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Extended Stay America and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 1.85 $69.67 million $0.95 12.97 GreenTree Hospitality Group $156.83 million 8.73 $63.59 million $0.64 21.08

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% GreenTree Hospitality Group 28.44% 20.44% 11.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Extended Stay America pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

