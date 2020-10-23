salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) & Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Head-To-Head Analysis

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get salesforce.com alerts:

81.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares salesforce.com and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 12.21% 3.99% 2.59% Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for salesforce.com and Slack Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 2 3 33 2 2.88 Slack Technologies 3 5 13 0 2.48

salesforce.com currently has a consensus target price of $244.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.12%. Slack Technologies has a consensus target price of $32.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Volatility & Risk

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares salesforce.com and Slack Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $17.10 billion 13.29 $126.00 million $1.02 244.77 Slack Technologies $630.42 million 25.90 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -20.15

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Slack Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Customer 360 Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; MuleSoft Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Tableau and Einstein Analytics, provides analytical technology to customers. Additionally, the company offers various solutions for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, and philanthropy. The company also provides professional services and education services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce and Siemens has a strategic partnership. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.