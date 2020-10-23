digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Head-To-Head Survey

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) and digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -3.28% -4.03% -4.36% digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

70.2% of Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of digitiliti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum and digitiliti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $402.95 million 0.48 -$5.21 million ($0.14) -34.36 digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

digitiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quantum.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum and digitiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Quantum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quantum is more favorable than digitiliti.

Summary

Quantum beats digitiliti on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades. It also provides DXi backup systems for backup storage and multi-site disaster recovery; surveillance and physical security storage systems, including video recording servers, as well as hyperconverged storage systems for video surveillance management and recording; and appliances designed for video surveillance analytics and to run various types of access control systems. In addition, the company offers in-vehicle storage systems, which are removable storage systems for in-vehicle data capture, mobile surveillance, and military applications; managed services, implementation and training services, and support services; and object storage systems for online content repositories, such as media archives, genome sequencing data repositories, and big data lakes. Further, it sells linear tape-open (LTO) tape cartridges, as well as standalone LTO tape drives for small business and desktop use. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It serves corporations, government agencies, service providers, broadcasters, movie studios, sports leagues and teams, and enterprises. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

