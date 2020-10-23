Contrasting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Tongxin International (NASDAQ:TXIC)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tesla and Tongxin International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 10 14 10 0 2.00 Tongxin International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tesla currently has a consensus price target of $249.60, suggesting a potential downside of 41.38%. Given Tesla’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Tongxin International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Tongxin International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $24.58 billion 16.06 -$862.00 million ($0.98) -434.48 Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tongxin International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tesla.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Tongxin International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 1.43% 4.19% 1.03% Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tesla has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tongxin International has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tesla beats Tongxin International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Tongxin International

Tongxin International, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Hunan Tongxin Enterprise Co Ltd., designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells engineered vehicle body structures (EVBS) in China. It supplies small, light, medium, and heavy truck EVBS covering cab forward and cab over engine layouts. The company also designs, fabricates, and tests dies and molds used in the vehicle body structure manufacturing process. Its EVBS consist of exterior body panels, including doors, floor pans, hoods, side panels, and fenders. The company serves light passenger and commercial vehicle market segments, and light vehicle market segments. It exports its products to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

