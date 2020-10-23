Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $189,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $140.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

