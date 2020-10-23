$0.19 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,590 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 302,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

