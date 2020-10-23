Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,822,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,846 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,159,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in New Relic by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after purchasing an additional 809,999 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in New Relic by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

