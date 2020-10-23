Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSR. Cowen initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

CRSR stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

