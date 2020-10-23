Capital One Financial Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

