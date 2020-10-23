ConturaEnergyInc . to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($3.29) Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTRA)

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.51). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($9.09) EPS.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The business had revenue of $411.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $8.13 on Thursday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 281.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 45.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 26.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 115.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

