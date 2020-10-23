City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. City posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in City by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 284,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in City by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in City by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $991.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

