$1.41 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.38. CME Group posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

