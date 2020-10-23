-$0.12 EPS Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Workiva also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,548. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5,692.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

