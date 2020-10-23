Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

