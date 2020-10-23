Zacks: Analysts Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. James River Group reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other James River Group news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $53.78 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.