Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 154,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $69.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

