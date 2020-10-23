Analysts Expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.20. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Eaton by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 491,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,177,000 after buying an additional 100,785 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Eaton by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 990,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after buying an additional 281,686 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $109.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.19.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

