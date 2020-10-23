-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.36). Asante Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

