Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million.

CPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $423.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

