First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $19.42. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $198.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

