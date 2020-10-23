PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $8.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 47422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Internet Bancorp Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
First Internet Bancorp Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
PBF Energy Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade
PBF Energy Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Stelco Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Stelco Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Tourmaline Oil Corp. Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Tourmaline Oil Corp. Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Whirlpool Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat
Whirlpool Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report