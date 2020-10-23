PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $8.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 47422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

