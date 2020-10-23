Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as high as C$13.54 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 33821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

