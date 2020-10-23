Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as high as C$18.63 and last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 136267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,651,337 shares in the company, valued at C$143,363,035.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.94.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.00 million. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.39%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

