Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $207.19 and last traded at $204.25, with a volume of 26515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.83.

The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research increased their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $122.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after buying an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 101.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,408 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

