Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXO. SunTrust Banks raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Concho Resources stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after buying an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

