(DEN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:DEN)

(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for (DEN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for (DEN)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get (DEN) alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of (DEN) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of DEN opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. (DEN) has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,913 shares of company stock worth $1,190,422. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for (DEN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (DEN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.