Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

EGO opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

